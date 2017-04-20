Hot Downloads

News

New entry in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2017 07:35 PM

Star Plus' popular thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (Sphere Origins) never fails to offer something exciting to its viewers.

Now we hear that the show will welcome a new entrant soon to make the episodes even more exciting.

Our source informs us, “Actor Rahuul Chwudhary (last seen in Nagarjuna, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and many more) is all set to enter the show soon. He has been roped in to play an inspector who will help Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti) find Abhimanyu's killers.”

He has already started shooting for the show.

When we contacted Rahuul, he confirmed the news with us.

Are you excited for the upcoming track? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

