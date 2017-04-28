New entry in Star Plus' Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and Star Plus) may be on its fourth season but its popularity is still unmatched!

One of the favourite drama amongst the audience, it will add one more actress to its cast,.

Any guesses who?

The show’s lead actor Mohammad Nazim posted a selfie on Instagram today (28 April), along with his new co-actor, and she is none other than Abhilasha Jakhar!

Checkout the photo here:

New member @abhilashajakhar #saathnibhanasathiya #emotion #Allahterashukarhai A post shared by mohammad nazim Actor (@khilji_nazim) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

We’ve come to know that her character will add a lot of drama in the tale. She will also have a close link with Dharam (Amar Upadhyay).

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more details on her role in the show.

We are excited to see Abhilasha’s new role, are you?