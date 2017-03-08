New entry in The Kapil Sharma Show!

Indian television’s most successful comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has time and again had its audience in splits with one after the other hilarious gags. While each and every character in the show including Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Bumper, Rajesh Arora to name a few have garnered applauses, the upcoming Sanju Baba act on the show has just taken the humour quotient a notch higher. Comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale mimicking Sanjay Dutt will premiere this weekend his hilarious performance promises to entertain and enthrall the audience to the core.



A source from the set informs, “The funniest ever Sanju Baba mimic act in the presence of choreographer guests Remo D’Sousa, Terence Lewis and Vaibhavi Merchant was one of the most witty moments in the show. Dr. Sanket Bhosale who enacted the role started engaging the audience as soon as he arrived on stage. Kapil Sharma himself could not control his laughter and was seen enjoying the performance thoroughly.”



When contacted, Dr. Sanket Bhosale confirms the news saying, “It feels special to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show as it is one of Indian television biggest show. I am thrilled to receive a standing ovation and expect everyone to enjoy the show as always.”