New format in Colors Bangla’s Rojgere Ginni; Daminee to host the show

Readers, Colors Bangla’s Rojgere Ginni is all set to bring a new format which aims to inspire the women of our society.

The new format will feature captivating stories of women who have defied many obstacles to achieve their dreams and now have become an inspiration to many.

To trace their humble beginnings, Rojgere Ginni will go down the memory lane with them, back to their roots and capture their struggles and their triumphs that led them to their inspiring accomplishments.

Each episode will chronicle the journey of these go-getters through the eyes of actress Daminee Benny Basu, the new host on the show.

Rojgere Ginni, which kick started in 2001, had continued till 2012 and Paroma Banerjee had anchored the show till 2010. After around four years, it again launched in 2016 and the immediate previous format also saw Paroma as the host of the show.

We hear the new format wanted someone who has the girl-next-door image and Daminee fulfilled the required criteria and thus was roped in by the team.

On this new development, Daminee said, “I’ve been off television for the longest time for lack of conviction but this, I felt was the closest call to reality untampered. I believe in this work and I’m loving it.”

Commenting on the latest format of the show, Suvonkar Banerjee, Vice- President, Colors Bangla & Colors Odia, said, “Pivoting to the new format of the show, we aim to bring forth the inspiring untold stories of our real-life ‘SHEroes’ that don’t wear capes.”

“Rojgere Ginni celebrates the spirit of womanhood through the stories of these unsung ladies. We are certain that the new format along with our new host Daminee will strike a chord with the viewers of our channel,” he added.

Some of the women whose journey will be showcased in the programme are Anamika Sen (FIFA’s 1st Assistant referee), Swapna Sen (puppeteer) and Mala Pal (clay sculptures maker) to name a few.

It will start from 6 February, 2017, at 5:30 pm.

