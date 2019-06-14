New Genies revealed in the season refresh of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: With the season revamp of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga already creating a lot of excitement amongst the audience, there are some more surprises coming up for them. Now that Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) is back as Ali to avenge all the wrong done to him and his family and to win his love Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) back, he is supported by some incredible new Genies. While the Genie of the Ring has allied with Ali to give Zafar a payback, they are also joined by Genie-Menie and Chaand Changez in their mission to avenge what they suffered.



Adding a lot more thrill to the fantasy world of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Sonal Bhojwani is all set to enter as the ravishing Genie-Menie, the ‘Genie of the Bottle’. With her magnificent power of being able to freeze anyone, albeit only for 15-20 seconds, Genie-Menie will surely add a lot of fun to the upcoming episodes of the show. Raising the cuteness level of the show, Krishang Bhanushali enters the show as the very adorable Chaand Changez, the ‘Genie of the Pendant’. Chaand Changez is all set to awe viewers with his mischievous personality as he demonstrates his power of being a shapeshifter, taking the shape of any non-living object but only for a limited time.



Sonal Bhojwani, entering as the Genie of the Bottle said, “I am super excited to be a part of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. This show has gained immense love from its audience for its amazing story line and remarkable characters. I am enjoying myself working here with this lovely team and everyone is extremely hardworking here. This being my first fantasy show, I am even more thrilled and am loving the experience so far.”



Krishang Bhanushali, essaying the role of the Genie of the Pendant said, “I have grown up listening to the stories of Aladdin and have always been fascinated by how powerful and just amazing Genies are. Getting the opportunity to play one of the Genies in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is something I am extremely glad and equally excited about. I am having loads of fun shooting on the sets, with the wonderful team and hope the audience loves me on screen too.”