New promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai trends on number 3, Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan elated

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running television serials. The show never fails to entertain audience. The family drama has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens with its gripping storyline. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are playing the lead roles and their on-screen chemistry is being loved by the audience.



Shivangi plays the role of Naira, while Mohsin plays Kartik, and they are fondly called Kaira. For its storyline and cast, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the reigning shows on celluloid and TRP charts. Recently, the new promo of the show was launched and soon it started trending YouTube. Currently, the video is trending on the number three position. In the video, viewers saw how Naira and Kartik finally meet each other and their reunion is one of the awaited ones. In the snippet, we see that Kartik and Vedika are getting married and amidst the ceremony, Naira and son, Kairav enter the premise. Kartik gets surprised and also gets emotional when he sees Naira.



Shivangi and Mohsin are super happy as their show's promo is trending at number three place. They took to their social media handles to express their happiness.



Are you excited about the much awaited Kaira reunion of Naira and Kartik? Hit the comment section below.