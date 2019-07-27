New web series on freedom fighters Chapekar brothers

MUMBAI: A 10-episode Marathi language web series titled "Gondya Ala Re" explores the lives of the freedom fighter brothers, Damodar Hari Chapekar and Balkrishna Hari Chapekar, and is all set to be launched on Independence day.



The show features popular Marathi actors such as Sunil Barve, Bhushan Pradhan, Kshitish Date, Shivraj Waichal, Anand Ingale, Pallavi Patil, Bharat Dabholkar, Angad Mhaskar and Shalva Kinjawadekar. The show premieres on ZEE5.



"I learnt a great deal while shooting for "Gondya Ala Re". I essay the role of Lokmanya Tilak, who was a pillar and the brain behind many underground revolutionary activities during the British era," said Barve, adding: "Our history is dense, and I am happy that platforms like ZEE5 are backing stories that are buried in history," he added.



The Chapekar brothers -- Damodar Hari and Balkrishna Hari -- were involved in the assassination of the WC Rand, the British Commissioner of Pune in 1897.



The show, directed by Ankur Kakatkar, also highlights the controversial debate over the involvement of Tilak in the assassination.



"The Indian freedom movement has amny heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. However, while growing up, we only hear the stories of freedom fighters who were prominent around the time of Independence," said director Ankur Kakatkar.



"The Chapekar Brothers of Pune, locally known as Chapekar Bandhu, led by example, and led the first armed youth revolution against the British," he added.



(Source: IANS)