New Year special: Karan-Ankita, Jannat-Ritvik, Dheeraj-Shraddha in Entertainment Ki Raat

Colors’ Entertainment Ki Raat has already witnessed a galaxy of TV/Bollywood celebs, singers, sports personalities joining the team and having a gala time with them.



The Entertainment Ki Raat team will soon welcome a new bunch of popular actors in its upcoming episode. They are Kundali Bhagya’s lead Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Tu Aashiqui’s stars Jannat Zubair and Ritvik Arora, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien’s Karan Patel and his better half Ankita Bhargava.



It will be fun seeing the stars sharing the stage with Entertainment Ki Raat’s crazy gang. It will be New Year special and this episode will air on 31 evening.



Dheeraj shared, “It was super fun to shoot with the Entertainment Ki Raat team. I hope viewers enjoy this side of us.”



The gorgeous Shraddha shared some fun pictures of them having a great time on the show.



Take a look!

