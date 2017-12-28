Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest diva of 2017?

Who is the hottest diva of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

New Year special: Karan-Ankita, Jannat-Ritvik, Dheeraj-Shraddha in Entertainment Ki Raat

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2017 05:44 PM

Colors’ Entertainment Ki Raat has already witnessed a galaxy of TV/Bollywood celebs, singers, sports personalities joining the team and having a gala time with them. 

The Entertainment Ki Raat team will soon welcome a new bunch of popular actors in its upcoming episode. They are Kundali Bhagya’s lead Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Tu Aashiqui’s stars Jannat Zubair and Ritvik Arora, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien’s Karan Patel and his better half Ankita Bhargava.

It will be fun seeing the stars sharing the stage with Entertainment Ki Raat’s crazy gang. It will be New Year special and this episode will air on 31 evening.

Dheeraj shared, “It was super fun to shoot with the Entertainment Ki Raat team. I hope viewers enjoy this side of us.”

The gorgeous Shraddha shared some fun pictures of them having a great time on the show.

Take a look!

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on





Tags > Colors tv, Entertainment Ki Raat, Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Tu Aashiqui, Jannat Zubair, Ritvik AroraBollywood celebs, singers, sports, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top