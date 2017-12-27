Hot Downloads

Home > Tv > Tv News
Newbie Ankita Pandey to play a Vishkanya in Prithvi Vallabh

By Anwesha Kamal
27 Dec 2017 03:46 PM

After launching a mega budget show Porus, Sony TV gears up for the launch of its next magnum opus saga, Prithvi Vallabh (Anirudh Pathak).

The show is already garnering eyeballs with its promos and the show boasts of a stellar cast. However, we now hear that the latest to join the cast is newbie, Ankita Pandey.

Ankita is all set to make her TV debut with Prithvi Vallabh where she will be seen in a key role. Earlier she has done a lot of theatre plays.

Our source informs us that, Ankita has been roped in to play the role of Tamsi, who is a Vishkanya. She will be a right hand of Princess Mrinal (Sonarika Bhadoria). Her character will be very positive and loyal.  

Ankita confirmed the news to TellyChakkar.

Keep reading this space for more exclusive updates. 





