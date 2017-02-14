Hot Downloads

News

Newbie Gautam Vig in Star Plus’ Naamkarann

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2017 03:41 PM

Star Plus’ Naamkarann is all set to soar and bring forth the story of the next generation.

The Guroudev Bhalla Productions drama will take a leap and the hunt for the new cast has already begun in full swing.

As reported by Tellychakkar.com, talented actress Vrushika Mehta will in most probability play one of the leads (Avni or Riya).

Now, a very important character Ali, which is currently played by young star Shubh Kalra, has already found its counterpart.

Newbie Gautam Vig, who has been part of numerous commercials has been signed to play Avni’s best friend Ali in the show.

Shares a source, “Ali, as his younger version will be an ever supportive friend to Avni. The two will together fight the world and avenge Asha’s (Barkha Bisht) death.”

When we spoke to Gautam, he confirmed his presence with us.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

