Newbie Sarika Bahroliya joins Gaurav Sareen to play the lead in &TV’s Gudiya Ki Shaadi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Jun 2019 11:21 AM

MUMBAI:It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar!

Yesterday, we reported about Krishna Chali London fame Gaurav Sareen being roped in to play the lead in Essel Vision’s upcoming show on &TV titled Gudiya Ki Shaadi

(Read here: Gaurav Sareen roped in for &TV’s Gudiya Ki Shaadi).

Now, the latest update is that newbie Sarika Bahroliya from Gwalior will join Gaurav as the female lead of the show.

A source close to the project revealed, 'The makers wanted to rope in a fresh face, for which they had auditioned in several cities. Their search ended on Sarika, who hails from Gwalior.'

We couldn’t connect with Sarika for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

