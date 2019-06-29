Newly wed Charu Asopa gets TROLLED for THIS

MUMBAI: Television actress Charu Asopa recently married her boyfriend and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in Goa in a close-knit ceremony. Charu looked gorgeous in a red and gold lehenga with matching jewellery. On the work front, she was last seen in Karn Sangini as Kasturi and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha as Nayantara.

The duo has been seen painting the town red with their uber-cute pictures with equally cute captions. Their social media posts scream romance and restore one's faith in true love.

Their snaps usually have their fans and followers commenting on them with 'awws' and 'cute', but one picture shared by the duo doesn't seem to have gone down well with people.

Charu recently shared pictures of Rajeev and her with a tiger. The two took several pictures with the animal in different poses. In no time, people started criticizing the pictures citing that animal cruelty should not be encouraged.

Charu, however, has now disabled the comment section on that particular post.

See the pictures below.

What is your take on this? Hit the comments section below.