Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Next Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Sahitya is Fuleswari; Bhaswar Chatterjee to play key role

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2018 02:52 PM

KOLKATA: Here we bring an update for the avid viewers of Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Sahitya and good news for the readers of Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay.

Well, the upcoming series is again based on this eminent writer’s work.  

Yes, the makers have zeroed in on Fuleswari, a story by Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay, for the coming month.   

Popular film and television actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, who acted in serials like Janmabhumi, Resham Jhapi, Mayar Badhan and Jai Kali Kalkattawali, has been roped in to essay a prominent role in Fuleswari. He will be seen in the role of Brindaban.   

Actress Anusua Mukherjee is essaying the central role of Fuleswari. Other actors who are part of this show include Namita Chakraborty, Debashree Roy, Shyamashis Pahari, Shakti Dey and Utpal Chatterjee to name a few.

Namita is playing the character of Brindaban's mother, Debashree is playing Padma, Shyamashis is playing Abhiram, Shakti is playing Taru while Utpal will be seen in the role of Jamidar.

Directed by John, Fuleswari will be aired in the month of May, every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite shows.  

Tags > Aakash Aath, Fuleswari, Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay, Bhaswar Chatterjee, Namita Chakraborty, Debashree Roy, Shyamashis Pahari, Shakti Dey,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

When Devis became Divas

When Devis became Divas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days