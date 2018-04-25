Next Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Sahitya is Fuleswari; Bhaswar Chatterjee to play key role

KOLKATA: Here we bring an update for the avid viewers of Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Sahitya and good news for the readers of Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay.

Well, the upcoming series is again based on this eminent writer’s work.

Yes, the makers have zeroed in on Fuleswari, a story by Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay, for the coming month.

Popular film and television actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, who acted in serials like Janmabhumi, Resham Jhapi, Mayar Badhan and Jai Kali Kalkattawali, has been roped in to essay a prominent role in Fuleswari. He will be seen in the role of Brindaban.

Actress Anusua Mukherjee is essaying the central role of Fuleswari. Other actors who are part of this show include Namita Chakraborty, Debashree Roy, Shyamashis Pahari, Shakti Dey and Utpal Chatterjee to name a few.

Namita is playing the character of Brindaban's mother, Debashree is playing Padma, Shyamashis is playing Abhiram, Shakti is playing Taru while Utpal will be seen in the role of Jamidar.

Directed by John, Fuleswari will be aired in the month of May, every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.

