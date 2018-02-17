Nia Sharma raises her style quotient in these stunning photos

Mumbai: Time and again, the gorgeous diva Nia Sharma has mesmerized the audience not just by her performance but also by her style mantra.



The sensuous and ravishing Nia made her TV debut with Ek Hazaron Mei Meri Behna Hai. She played the female lead in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey and has also been part of a few reality shows. The stunner has not even left the digital space; she is winning appreciation for her acting in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted opposite Namit Khanna.



The curvy beauty has always loved setting her own trends than following. Talk about the go-to-look or the sexy red carpet look or the no makeup look, she is a stunner in true sense.



TellyChakkar has clubbed together few of Nia’s looks from her Instagram account that prove her to be an all time stunner and diva.

The way she flaunts her curves in that knotted crop top paired with those pair of funky baggy pants with a touch up of minimal make is giving us major style goals.

Classy is what comes to our mind seeing this image of Nia. What better than a denim dress accompanied by a pair of heals that makes you look gorgeous and sexy both at the same time? Nia is sending hearts racing for sure. What do you say?

Nia in that black short, white formal shirt and high heel boots is indeed setting the temperature soaring high. What do you say, pals?

Doesn’t she look classy and stylish in this click? The swag of the beauty queen is surely to die for. We can’t stop admiring her fashion sense. What do you feel about this one?

Simply, sassy! Isn’t it? A simple rugged top combined with white boots and a simple sleek hair style is what it took the telly town starlet to turn heads. The hotness meter just rose to a different height, we must say!

What do you think of Nia Sharma?