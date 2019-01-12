News

Nia Sharma’s befitting reply to trollers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2019 07:16 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since Nia Sharma has joined the cast of Colors’ Ishq Main Marjawan (Beyond Dreams), the actress has been facing the brunt of trollers.

Nia, who plays the character of Aarohi in the drama, is seen in a modern avatar. She is often spotted donning bold looks. However, fans miss the charm of the simple and innocent Aarohi, played by Alisha Panwar.

Nia, who is known for her bold and bindass attitude, gave a befitting reply to all the trollers with her response. Take a look!

Go for it, girl!

Tags > Nia Sharma, Ishq main Marjawan, Colors tv, Beyond Dreams, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Salman Khan
Salman Khan

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days