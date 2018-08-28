News

Nia Sharma shows off her daredevil side

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2018 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: Telly town is filled with stunning divas who leave no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over them.

Whether it is trying new styles, experimenting with new lip shades, or acing any character that she plays, this gorgeous beauty simply leaves us in awe. Nia Sharma began her journey in the industry as Manvi in Star Plus’ daily Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai opposite the handsome Kushal Tandon. Krystal D’Souza and Karan Tacker also played lead roles in the show.

(Also Read: What’s cooking between Parth Samthaan and Nia Sharma?)

Her followers loved her in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja, where she played the lead role of Roshni opposite Ravi Dubey. Nia left us spellbound with her acting in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2 and is currently wooing her audience with her role in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan. Nia also showed us her daredevil side when she participated in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2017. She was amongst the top 5 finalists in the show.

In a recent post shared by Nia, she is seen showing off her wild and adventurous side. Take a look at the post her Instagram handle!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

