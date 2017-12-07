Hot Downloads

Nia Sharma in tears of joy after Priyanka Chopra congratulates her

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Dec 2017 07:31 PM

Currently, the world is talking about the sexiest Asian women of 2017.  With our beloved beauty Priyanka Chopra nailing the top spot, the list got sexier. Meanwhile, TV beauty Nia Sharma made the TV fraternity proud by bagging the second spot on the sexy list.

Although since their win both the ladies are receiving congratulatory message from both the fraternities, a special message from someone made Nia extremely happy and proud.    

While everyone was congratulating Nia, she took to twitter to wish the sexiest Asian Priyanka Chopra. She congratulated PeeCee on her victory and also called her irreplaceable.

Here’s what she tweeted,

In reply to Nia’s message on twitter, the kindhearted Priyanka congratulated her for her achievement.

What next? Priyanka’s tweet brought tears of joy in the eyes of Delhi girl Nia Sharma. Nia went on to express that PeeCee’s tweet was a bigger achievement than achieving the spot on the list.

Have a look at her tweet.

Well, it is endearing to read the conversation between the two sexiest Asian ladies wherein they are supporting each other.

While you were reading this article, major things happened in the TV industry. To keep yourself updated about all the telly gossips stay tuned to TellyChakkar and keep sharing the information!

