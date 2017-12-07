Nia Sharma in tears of joy after Priyanka Chopra congratulates her

Currently, the world is talking about the sexiest Asian women of 2017. With our beloved beauty Priyanka Chopra nailing the top spot, the list got sexier. Meanwhile, TV beauty Nia Sharma made the TV fraternity proud by bagging the second spot on the sexy list.

Although since their win both the ladies are receiving congratulatory message from both the fraternities, a special message from someone made Nia extremely happy and proud.

While everyone was congratulating Nia, she took to twitter to wish the sexiest Asian Priyanka Chopra. She congratulated PeeCee on her victory and also called her irreplaceable.

Here’s what she tweeted,

No.1 spot shall always belong to @priyankachopra .. for she leads .. she defines power and she’s PCirreplaceable.. insurmountable... badass.. https://t.co/TSk8zr3noa — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) December 6, 2017

In reply to Nia’s message on twitter, the kindhearted Priyanka congratulated her for her achievement.

Much love @Theniasharma for your kind words... congratulations and here’s wishing the world to u. https://t.co/VXx6yFKv8N — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 7, 2017

What next? Priyanka’s tweet brought tears of joy in the eyes of Delhi girl Nia Sharma. Nia went on to express that PeeCee’s tweet was a bigger achievement than achieving the spot on the list.

Have a look at her tweet.

Ok! *tears of joyyyyy*I’m going to flaunt this tweet coz this is much bigger an achievement than being in the list

*jumping* *dancing* @asjadnazir tyyy

To the woman who makes dreams look achievable #bossbabe https://t.co/U9T7NlG1YM — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) December 7, 2017

Well, it is endearing to read the conversation between the two sexiest Asian ladies wherein they are supporting each other.

