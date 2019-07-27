News

Nibedita Pal, Vishesh Sharma, and Sushant Tanwar in ALTBalaji's Class of 2019

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Leading OTT platform ALTBalaji is changing the dynamics of content by bringing path-breaking and bold stories for the audience.

After presenting some exciting series like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Puncch Beat, Gandii Baat, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Broken But Beautiful, and Haq Se, ALTBalaji is bringing another season of Class of 2017.

Class of 2017 revolved around the lives of teenagers who get entangled in drugs, sex, peer pressure, and anxiety.

We have learned that the season two is titled Class of 2019 and will be produced by Lost Boy Productions, helmed by Vikas Gupta.

According to our sources, the makers have roped in Splitsvilla 10 fame Nibedita Pal and newbies Vishesh Sharma and Sushant Tanwar to play the lead roles.

We could not get through to the actors for their comment, while producer Vikas Gupta also remained unavailable.

Vikas recently produced romantic drama web-series Puncch Beat on ALTBalaji and episodic romantic show Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan on Dangal TV. He is also known for participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 11 and for hosting Ace Of Space 1.

 
 
past seven days