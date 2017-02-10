Nidhi to blackmail Mani in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; we tell you why...

Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon see the arrival of Gulabo (Karan Patel) which will spice up the plot.

But before that, here is a shocking update from the Balaji Telefilms’ daily that we want to share.

As viewers would know, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) has moved to Mani’s (Sumeet Sachdev) house. Though the friend has been welcoming towards her, Ishita will sniff something fishy in his behaviour.

Shares a source, “On the other hand, Raman will also meet Mani to ask the well being of his family when he will realise something is troubling him. He would decide to investigate and find what’s ailing him.”

And guess what people, who would be behind Mani’s misfortune?

None other than Nidhi (Pavitra Punia)!!!

Viewers will get to see Mani facing a setback in his business. Taking the opportunity, she will start blackmailing him to get her out of the jail if he wants his business to flourish.

Will Raman-Ishita find out the reality behind Mani’s discomfort? Or will Nidhi manage to escape the jail?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hook, we will get more exclusive and exciting updates from the show.