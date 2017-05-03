Nidhi Jha 'super excited' to join 'Ghulaam' cast

TV actress Nidhi Jha will be seen as a new entrant in television show "Ghulaam", where she will essay Radhika.

Nidhi says she is really excited to be part of it.

"When I was narrated the character of Radhika, I instantly got hooked to it and said yes to the makers without a second thought as the character is so well defined. I have never played something like that on screen, so I am super excited," Nidhi said in a statement.

The Life OK show revolves around a character named Rangeela, who is a born slave to Veer. He dupes Shivani, an innocent girl into marrying Veer. And thus begins his journey from slavery to freedom.

"I am extremely glad to be associated with 'Ghulaam' which as of today has broken the norms of regular TV shows that one watches," Nidhi added.

Her character Radhika finds herself stranded in Berahampur with some relatives. Rangeela helps her out and saves them from some goons and gives them shelter in his house until their car is fixed. However, Veer finds out about the rescue plan and decides to punish Rangeela by asking him to marry her.

(Source: IANS)