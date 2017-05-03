Hot Downloads

Nidhi Uttam to enter Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017 03:23 PM

The cast of Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) has welcomed a new member in the family.

With the show getting an extension, the makers are now gearing up to open up a new track.

Popular TV actress Nidhi Uttam, who is part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been roped in for the project. She will play Raj’s (Sarrtaj Gill) sister Sakshi in the show.

As per our sources, the soap will go on a flashback mode, where it will be revealed how Raj’s parents were mistreated by Rani’s mom Suminda (Dolly Sohi). She would have taken away Raj’s property leaving them homeless and poor.

As they will be bankrupt, Sakshi’s marriage will be called off which would affect her mentally. Since that time, she will continue wearing her bridal attire waiting for her groom to arrive.

When we contacted Nidhi, she shared, “Yes, I am entering the show as Sakshi. I have got a chance to try something really different on-screen and looking forward to the same.”

Good luck Nidhi!

