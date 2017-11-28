Nigaar Khan makes her comeback on TV

Actress, Nigaar Z. Khan will next be seen in an avatar which is completely opposite to what she is known for!

The lady is making her rerturn in the comedy drama, Deewane Anjane on BIG Magic.

"BIG Magic has offered me yet another interesting role after my last appearance in their historical series, Akbar Birbal. I enjoy doing special roles in comedy genre," Nigaar said in a statement.

"I know negative leads will come my way, but I'd never want to let go of a comic episode, because it truly challenges me as an actor. After all, I get to do completely opposite of what I am famous for," she added.

Nigaar has previously appeared in shows like Yes Boss, Comedy Nights with Kapil (Colors), Bigg Boss (Colors), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Baal Veer (Sab TV).

Deewane Anjane features Gaurav Sharma, Jay Pathak and Jayshree Soni.

(Source: IANS)