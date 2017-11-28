Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

'Padmavati'

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Nigaar Khan makes her comeback on TV

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2017 01:48 PM

Actress, Nigaar Z. Khan will next be seen in an avatar which is completely opposite to what she is known for! 

The lady is making her rerturn in the comedy drama, Deewane Anjane on BIG Magic.

"BIG Magic has offered me yet another interesting role after my last appearance in their historical series, Akbar Birbal. I enjoy doing special roles in comedy genre," Nigaar said in a statement.

"I know negative leads will come my way, but I'd never want to let go of a comic episode, because it truly challenges me as an actor. After all, I get to do completely opposite of what I am famous for," she added.

Nigaar has previously appeared in shows like Yes Boss, Comedy Nights with Kapil (Colors), Bigg Boss (Colors), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Baal Veer (Sab TV).

Deewane Anjane features Gaurav Sharma, Jay Pathak and Jayshree Soni.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > undefined,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top