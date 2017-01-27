Niilam Paanchal ‘excited’ about her film debut with Kaabil

Actress Niilam Paanchal is presently living her ‘Kaabil’ moment, and feels privileged to have got the opportunity of working with Bollywood’s biggies Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Gupta, Suresh Menon and the FilmKraft team.

Niilam who has been part of shows Humari Devrani, Veera, Lajwanti etc plays a small yet significant role in the Hrithik movie, Kaabil which has been getting good reviews from all over.

Niilam and Suresh Menon play a couple in the movie. Menon’s character is the close friend of Hrithik.

The actress will be part of two songs ‘Main Teri Kaabil Hoon’ and ‘Kuch Din Se Mujhe’...

Niilam plays the role of Parveen, who is the neighbour of Hrithik and Yami. Parveen will be the one to do the grahpravesh once Hrithik and Yami, would get married.

For Niilam to bag this role she had to let go of something substantially big.

Says Niilam to Tellychakkar.com, “I had been selected for Beghum Jaan for literally a parallel role with Vidya Balan. I had even met Mahesh Bhatt and Srijit Mukherjee for the role, but there was a date clash with Kaabil and Beghum Jaan. So I let go of Beghum Jaan.”

Talking about Hrithik, Niilam shares, “He is so down-to-earth. I enjoyed working with him and Suresh Menon. Hrithik made me so comfortable on the set. Even though it was my first film, with Hrithik around, things got very easy.”

Niilam, here’s wishing you many more roles on the big screen!!