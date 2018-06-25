Niilam Paanchal gets injured on the sets of Ishqbaaaz; saves Aaryan Prajapati

MUMBAI: TV actress Niilam Paanchal, who has recently joined the team of Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, met with an accident on the sets.

As we know, the show has gone back in time and Niilam is seen playing Anika's chachi in it. While shooting for an upcoming sequence, Niilam got badly injured.

Narrating the entire incident, she told us, "We were shooting an outdoor sequence today. For a particular scene, Aaryan (Prajapati) and I were shooting in a shelter and behind us there were a few wooden cupboards and rods. Since it is been raining heavily and the climate is windy, the cupboard and rods fell on my back and head. Thankfully Aaryan was sleeping on my lap so I quickly covered him with my hands. The entire mishap left me shaken and I was all blank for almost an hour.”

She continued, "I must say Surbhi (Chandna) and Shrenu (Parikh) were a great support. Both the girls along with the crew quickly rushed towards me and offered water. They applied pain relief spray. I have not been bleeding but I still have inner injuries."

Get well soon, Niilam!