Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Niilam Paanchal gets injured on the sets of Ishqbaaaz; saves Aaryan Prajapati

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Jun 2018 05:16 PM

MUMBAI: TV actress Niilam Paanchal, who has recently joined the team of Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, met with an accident on the sets.

As we know, the show has gone back in time and Niilam is seen playing Anika's chachi in it. While shooting for an upcoming sequence, Niilam got badly injured.

Narrating the entire incident, she told us, "We were shooting an outdoor sequence today. For a particular scene, Aaryan (Prajapati) and I were shooting in a shelter and behind us there were a few wooden cupboards and rods. Since it is been raining heavily and the climate is windy, the cupboard and rods fell on my back and head. Thankfully Aaryan was sleeping on my lap so I quickly covered him with my hands. The entire mishap left me shaken and I was all blank for almost an hour.”

She continued, "I must say Surbhi (Chandna) and Shrenu (Parikh) were a great support. Both the girls along with the crew quickly rushed towards me and offered water. They applied pain relief spray. I have not been bleeding but I still have inner injuries."

Get well soon, Niilam!

Tags > Niilam Paanchal, Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Aaryan Prajapati, Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Upcoming Sequence, badly injured, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Star Plus' actresses Dipika Kakar and Parul...

Star Plus' actresses Dipika Kakar and Parul Chauhan promote Sabse Smart Kaun
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

poll

Which married couple is your favourite?

Abhinav, Rubina, Shakti, Neha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which actress looked ravishing on the Red Carpet?

Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days