Nikhil Sabharwal pays tribute to dad on Bin Kuch Kahe

The hunky model Nikhil Sabharwal who has entered Zee TV's romantic dramedy Bin Kuch Kahe as army man Akshay Sharma is a hit with the audiences, especially the ladies, with his drop dead good looks and his natural acting prowess. On the show, his character Akshay is seen as the ideal match for leading lady Myra with his perfect manners, impeccable upbringing and his selfless love for his family and friends. An MBA before he joined the Army, Akshay has loved Myra since their childhood and can’t think of anyone but her as a life partner. Nikhil who is playing the role of an army officer for the very first time in his career reveals that he is paying his father a tribute through this show, as he is himself a retired Army Officer.

Commenting on his role of an army officer Nikhil shares, “I was very excited to play the role of an Army Officer, the perfect boy in the eyes of the family. Also, this role is close to my heart as my father has been an army officer and he retired two years ago as a Major General. This is the closest I am ever going to get to fulfilling his dream of my becoming an army officer. Dad was truly thrilled when he found out that I’d accepted the role of an army officer and I am taking cues from him in terms of body language and the kind of language and tonality used. His being an army officer is a huge advantage for me in preparing for this role. I want to dedicate this role to my Dad. I love you, Dad.”

In the upcoming episodes, Aryan will ask Kabir whether mom would lose the café, Kabir reassures her that she won’t. Kabir will hire a guy to get more information from the Municipal office about the Kohli Kanteen issue. Will Kabir be able to save the Kohli Kanteen?