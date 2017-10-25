Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon bring forth an interesting twist in Ruhi and Nikhil’s love story.

We have already seen that Nikhil (Ribbhu Mehra) wants to seek revenge from Raman (Karan Patel) and has hence trapped Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) in his web of love. Ruhi is head over heels in love with Nikhil and wants to marry him at any cost.

However, things will now take a dramatic turn in the upcoming episodes as Nikhil will try to get intimate with Ruhi.

OMG!

Nikhil is aware that the Bhalla family is against his and Ruhi’s marriage and hence he will try to get physical with Ruhi prior to the marriage (if it happens). That's because, then Nikhil will an upper hand all the more in his quest to seek revenge from Raman and the Bhalla family will be left with no option but to get Ruhi married to Nikhil.

Will Nikhil be successful in his attempt?

Well, the answer is a big NO!

Apparently, Ruhi being Ishita’s (Divyanka Tripathi) daughter will not let Nikhil touch her as she has not yet tied the knot with him.