The good-looking Nikita Dutta, who is currently winning hearts as Aanchal on Sony TV’s Haasil, turned a year older yesterday (13 November).

Love and best wishes kept pouring in for the birthday girl throughout the day and she seemed to be in a chirpy mood until her day ended with a special surprise - a surprise from the universe that landed up Nikita in quite a funny situation.

Wondering what transpired? Let’s hear it from Nikita –

“It was really funny. I wrapped up my shoot and reached home at seven in the evening. Just then, I realised that I had left home leaving the house keys inside my house. My maid who has spare keys stays quite far away from my house so I had to wait for a good one and a half hour before she came. I sat on the staircase for quite sometime. Luckily, my neighbour who had gone out, came back so I waited at their place till I got my keys.”

Nikita shared this incident with her fans via Twitter and in reciprocation to the Tweet the fans speculated a possibility of a surprise!

She commented, “Yeah, I wish there was but there was no surprise for me. It was just the universe surprising me (laughs).”

This was indeed be a memorable day for you, Nikita!