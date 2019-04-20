News

Nikita Sharma to enter Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
20 Apr 2019 12:26 PM

Actress Nikita Sharma bags TV's popular show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which airs on Colors.

The Rashami Sharma Telefilms' show has made space in viewers hearts for its one of the kind storyline.

According to our sources, Nikita, who is known for her stint in shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Maharakshak: Devi, Mahakali- Anth hi Aarambh hai, and others, has joined the cast of Shakti.

We have heard that Nikita will play the character of teacher named Archana. Seeing Harman's (Vivian Dsena) love towards Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) Archana will start developing soft corner for him.

We tried reaching out Nikita but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Nikita's entry is expected to air in the next week.

Here's wishing her good luck on a new beginning!

Tags > Nikita Sharma, TV, Colors, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Maharakshak: Devi, Mahakali- Anth hi Aarambh Hai,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to Li’l Champ...

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to Li’l Champ Swaransh’s tunes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
John Abraham
John Abraham
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala

past seven days