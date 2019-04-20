Nikita Sharma to enter Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Actress Nikita Sharma bags TV's popular show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which airs on Colors.

The Rashami Sharma Telefilms' show has made space in viewers hearts for its one of the kind storyline.

According to our sources, Nikita, who is known for her stint in shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Maharakshak: Devi, Mahakali- Anth hi Aarambh hai, and others, has joined the cast of Shakti.

We have heard that Nikita will play the character of teacher named Archana. Seeing Harman's (Vivian Dsena) love towards Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) Archana will start developing soft corner for him.

We tried reaching out Nikita but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Nikita's entry is expected to air in the next week.

Here's wishing her good luck on a new beginning!