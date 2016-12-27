Hot Downloads

Nikitin Dheer to celebrate New Year with wife in Singapore

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 05:15 PM

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who was last seen as the antagonist in "Nagarjun - Ek Yoddha", will be ringing in the New Year with his wife and actress Kratika Sengar in Singapore.

Nikitin is going on a four-day holiday.

"Too much planning has to be done because we both are working and too many things at stake, so it's not easy," Nikitin said in a statement.

He added: "I think it really feels nice when you get married to somebody who is in the same field and you get so many things to do if you have the same type of interests. Travelling is our common passion and we will have a blast."

 

Tags > Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar, TV couple, celebration, New Year, Singapore, Nagarjun - Ek Yoddha, Holiday,

