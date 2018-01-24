Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Nikitin Dheer enjoying a gala time at the 'Ishqbaaaz' shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2018 12:18 PM

Mumbai, January 24, 2018: Actor Nikitin Dheer says he is enjoying shooting "Ishqbaaaz" with his co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta.

"Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, with whom I had maximum scenes, have been a riot to work with. Surbhi ensured I was introduced to the crew and made me feel extremely welcome. Not once did I feel that I was new to the cast which has been shooting together for two years now," Nikitin said in a statement.

Nikitin is seen playing the role of Veer Pratap Chauhan in the Star Plus show.

Tags > Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Nikitin Dheer, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Avika Gor
Avika Gor

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days