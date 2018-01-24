Nikitin Dheer enjoying a gala time at the 'Ishqbaaaz' shoot

Mumbai, January 24, 2018: Actor Nikitin Dheer says he is enjoying shooting "Ishqbaaaz" with his co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta.
"Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, with whom I had maximum scenes, have been a riot to work with. Surbhi ensured I was introduced to the crew and made me feel extremely welcome. Not once did I feel that I was new to the cast which has been shooting together for two years now," Nikitin said in a statement.
Nikitin is seen playing the role of Veer Pratap Chauhan in the Star Plus show.
