Nilasha finds Ishaan unfaithful in Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja

The makers of Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja are leaving no stone unturned to make the daily entertaining for its audience!

Going by the last few episodes, avid viewers would know how Bibi (Chaiti Ghoshal) had organized Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) and Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee)’s marriage but things took a drastic turn when Nilasha got to know about Ishaan’s real identity.

Now we hear that the upcoming episodes will unfold a lot more drama.

According to our source, in the coming episode, an unknown person will showcase some documents including photographs, college degree, paper cuttings etc revealing Ishaan’s identity in front of everyone.

How will Nilasha react after knowing everything? Well, she will think that Ishaan has been unfaithful. But the most important point is who this unknown person is? Time will tell…till then keep visiting this space for more updates on your favourite TV shows.