Nimki to celebrate holi at her Mayka instead of sasural in Nimki Mukhiya

Mumbai: Star Bharat’s popular daily Nimki Mukhiya (Qissago Telefilms) never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists.

In the coming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to watch holi celebration with full of twists. As the viewers would know, it’s going to be Nimki’s (Bhumika Gurung) first holi post marriage but the question here arises that will she be able to have a happy holi at the Haveli?

Well, we have the answer –

Our source informs us that Nimki won’t be able to celebrate the festival of colours at the haveli. The Singh family will lie to her saying that they won’t be able to celebrate holi this year because of someone’s death. In reality, the Singh family doesn’t want to celebrate holi with Nimki because she hails from a lower cast.

But Nimki wouldn’t want to give holi a miss and thus she will visit her maternal place to celebrate the festival of colours with her father and siblings.

What do you think about Nimki Mukhiya?

It would be quite fun to see Nimki’s special holi celebration. Isn’t it?

We tried but could not reach Bhumika for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.