Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Nimki to learn about her in-law’s vicious motives in Nimki Mukhiya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2018 06:45 PM

Mumbai: Some exciting sequences are coming your way in Star Bharat’s popular daily Nimki Mukhiya (Zama Habib).

In the recent episodes of the daily, we have seen how Nimki (Bhumika Gurung) is happily married to Babbu (Abhishek Sharma) and she is quite excited to lead a happily married life ahead but all her dreams will soon be shattered.

We hear that in the upcoming episodes, Nimki will be shocked to learn about his family’s real motive behind her marriage with Babbu. Anaro (Garima Vikrant Singh) will show her true face to Nimki and disrespect her.

On the other hand, Nimki will visit her maternal house for her 'Pagphere' ritual. She will lie about the bitter truth of her in-law’s place to her family members and make them happy.

How will Nimki deal with the truth at her in-law’s place? Well, that would be something interesting to watch out for.

What do you think of Nimki Mukhiya?

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Nimki Mukhiya, Star Bharat, Bhumika Gurung, Abhishek Sharma, Dreams'PagphereRituals, Actors, TellyChakkar, upcoming episode, Garima Vikrant Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's...

In pics: Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's grand wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days