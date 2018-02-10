Home > Tv > Tv News
Nimki to leave haveli & return to her maayka in Nimki Mukhiya

Mumbai: Unaware of the trouble coming her way, Nimki (Bhumika Gurung) in Star Bharat’s popular daily Nimki Mukhiya (Qissago Telefilms) is trying her best to stay positive and look forward to have a happy married life ahead with Babbu (Abhishek Sharma).

In the recent episodes of the series, we have seen how Nimki learnt the truth of her in-law’s motive behind her marriage with Babbu but she still took it in a very positive way like always unaware of the tough time coming her way.

We hear that in the forthcoming episodes of the series, Nimki will be tortured by her in-laws and sent back to her maternal place.

The episodes will be having some exciting drama in store.

Our source informs us that Ram Bachan will learn that Nimki has been facing a tough time at her in-law’s place till now. He will be hurt to learn that Nimki’s in-laws are not ready to accept her wholeheartedly. On the other hand, the villagers will taunt Ram Bachan for Nimki’s return to her maternal place after her marriage. Nimki will be sad to learn that all her lies are exposed to her family now.

A happy-go-lucky girl Nimki; will she find another way to cheer herself up and her family members?

What do you think of Nimki Mukhiya?

We tried but could not reach Bhumika for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

