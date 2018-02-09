Home > Tv > Tv News
Nimki Mukhiya Shoot stalled as Bhumika Gurung twisted her wrist while shooting

09 Feb 2018 08:30 PM

Mumbai: Television actors work really hard day and night to bring their best on screen. However, they are humans at the end of the day and sometimes get the short end of the stick when it comes to on-set injuries. Talking of which, recently while shooting for a sequence, Bhumika Gurung who plays Nimki on Star Bharat's show Nimki Mukhiya, injured her wrist while shooting for an intense sequence.

Bhumika was shooting for an ongoing scene, she happened to twist her wrist causing her immense pain. The makers stopped the shoot and called for a first aid immediately to take care of the injury.

The production made sure the actress was in all her comfort and the entire crew looked after her until she was fine. As per the sources, we know that Bhumika Gurung took a while to rest and then got back to shoot despite the pain.

