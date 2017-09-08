Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiyaa is just a few days old and despite featuring newcomers it has received recognition. The fun show which is set in the backdrop of Bihar is soon going to see a high on adrenaline sequence.

TellyChakkar.com has learnt about interesting upcoming track on the show.

According to a source, “Babbu and his father will organize a big cycle race in the village.” The show focusses on the women empowerment stance, which is why the father and son duo will arrange a women special cycle competition. “Their intention behind organizing the competition is to promote themselves as women-friendly so that they can garner the votes of the female population.”

The chirpy Nimki played by newbie Bhumika Gurung will also take part in the cycling contest. Obviously after an interesting race sequence, the leading lady will emerge to be the winner. “The heavy duty race sequence will be a fun ride for the viewers.”

Post winning the race Nimki will be called on the stage to receive the trophy. What will happen next is that Nimki will try to meet the minister and Babbu (Abhishek Sharma), but he will ignore her.

“Babbu is reluctant to get in touch with Nimki because she belongs to a scheduled caste and he is from an upper-class family.”

The series produced by Qissago Telefilms LLP, has already seen Indraneil Sengupta’s entry. Nimki Mukhiyaa will soon see the love triangle between the three leading faces.

(Read: Nimki Mukhiya' quite unusual: Indraneil Sengupta)

Let’s wait and watch how entertaining the episode turns out to be.