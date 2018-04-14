Home > Tv > Tv News
Nimki plans to a honeymoon trip to Switzerland in Nimki Mukhiya

14 Apr 2018 11:36 AM

Mumbai: Star Bharat show Nimki Mukhiya shows the character of Nimki (Bhumika Gurung) with lots of dreams and aspirations in her heart. Infact, she is a pro at living her life to the fullest. Now that Babu Singh (Abhishek Sharma) and Nimki are married, the latter obviously expects her husband will take her out for a honeymoon.

However, that seems far from happening as of now. 

Hence, Nimki consults her favourite love guru, Imran Hasmi by chatting with his photo frame and she decides to give a speech for supporting his father-in-law in the election campaign. And in return she expects Babuji to sponsor her a trip to Switzerland as a honeymoon.

What do you think about Nimki Mukhiya?

Nimki will end up informing the same to her father too who in turn will tell her that her sister Mahua has received a marriage proposal.

Will Babu Singh send Nimki to Switzerland? Also, what new problems await Nimki in the speech she is planning to support her father-in-law?

