Nirbhay Wadhwa bags &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
30 Jul 2019 11:12 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with exclusive news from the television world.

&TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna is set to witness some major changes in the show.

Ssudeep Sahir will be seen as the grown-up Krishna in the show, whereas actor Ankit Bathla will be seen as Arjun.

TellyChakkar has learned that popular actor Nirbhay Wadhwa will also join the cast and have a pivotal role to play. Nirbhay had appeared in Star Plus' Mahabharat in the negative role of Dushasana and as Kaalasur in Qayamat Ki Raat. He also played Hanuman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and in Shani.

A source close to the project revealed that Nirbhay will play the negative character of King Kalayavana, who invaded Mathura with a huge army to fight against Krishna.

We tried contacting the actor, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

