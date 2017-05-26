Hot Downloads

Nirbhay Wadhwa lifted by 18 men to fly like Hanuman

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017 12:09 PM

It took 18 men to make actor Nirbhay Wadhwa 'fly' like Lord Hanuman while shooting for a scene in popular TV show "Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan".

This happened after the harness didn't come handy.

"We had a fight sequence where I was supposed to fight Lord Shiva and while doing this, the harness gave way. Since we had to shoot the particular sequence that day, the production team decided to lend their men and pick me up and complete the shot," Nirbhay said in a statement.

"The rest would be cleared from our VFX team. We had 18 men pick me up and we successfully gave the shot. This was the first time we did something like this and although I had hurt myself during the harness break, I am glad I pulled off the remaining sequence with ease thanks to our crew," he added.

"Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

(Source: IANS)
