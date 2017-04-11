Nirbhay Wadhwa talks about the beauty of 'Hanuman Jayanti'

The nation is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti today (11 April)!!!

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of lord Hanuman. Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, who essays the role of lord Hanuman on Sony TV’s popular mythological drama Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman (Contiloe), holds the festival at a great value.

In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, Nirbhay shared, “I woke up early in the morning, read the Hanuman Chalisa and worshipped lord Hanuman before going to the gym. After that I began my day. If I manage to pack up early in the evening, I will visit a Hanuman temple. If I had been with my family in Jaipur then I would have celebrated the festival in a different way.”

Further, Nirbhay also shared his thoughts about the faith of festivals in today’s generation. He said, “Festivals have evolved from history and everybody should value them because they always have something good to teach us. These days, life has become very vast and everyone is just busy running after earning money so now people just keep the faith in their minds. The older generation believes in it and we are trying to teach the new generation all about our culture and history through our show.”

“Whenever my two year old daughter sees an idol of lord Hanuman, she touches the feet. So we should teach good things to our children like being polite always, treat everybody with love, always stand for the right, never fight over small things and respect parents. I have learnt a lot while doing the show. Before Hanuman happened to me, I just knew the basic story, but there were a lot of things which were told to me in deep while doing the show. A lot has changed inside me," he added.

Audience often relates to the on-screen avatar of actors and Nirbhay too faces the same. There are people who idolize him as God and talking about the same, he commented, “People touch my feet, idolizing me as lord Hanuman. Even the elderly people do such things which becomes little awkward for me. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, I would like to convey a message to everyone that sleep on time at night, avoid drugs, go to the gym and have a healthy diet, worship the lord, visit the temple and always touch your parents’ feet early in the morning. Inculcate these things in your life and you will find a positive environment around you.”

Nice teachings, Nirbhay.