Nisha to comeback to Jindal house in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa

The makers promises to keep viewers glued to Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Productions) with unlimited dose of drama.

Recently, we wrote about heartbroken Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) planning to leave the country, after getting to knowing that Aditya (Sudeep Sahir) doesn’t wish to get married again.

On the other hand, Nisha (Riddhi Dogra) is making all attempts to meet the kids and break them away from Aditya. She even goes to the extent of lying to the kids that she’s going to end her life. The kids start hating Aditya, and between all these struggles at home, Aditya starts missing Jhanvi.

Now, in the coming episodes, Aditya’s little daughter Binny would get critical and hospitalized. A broken Adi will reach out to Jhanvi for solace and thus she will change her decision to leave the country. Eventually Jhanvi will be back as a support system for Aditya. Nisha will refuse to come and meet Binny in the hospital, and would put forward a condition wherein she will demand Aditya to let her come back into the house forever or she won’t come to meet Binny.

Aditya left with no choice would agree to her condition for the sake of his daughter. Jhanvi and Nisha both would enter the house. Jhanvi, the savior and Nisha, the destroyer. Both will be staying in the same house, one for power and the other for love!

Looks like an interesting time ahead.

We buzzed Disha but she remained unavailable to comment.