Nishant Singh Malkani learns jet-skiing for Guddan… Tumse Na Ho Paega

In life, we often encounter people who discourage us saying 'Tumse Na Ho payega'. Zee TV’s fiction offering Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega encourages viewers to brush aside these naysayers and cultivate a “Yes I can do that!” attitude. The show’s male lead Akshat Jindal (played by Nishant Singh Malkani) has also been taking the ‘Tumse Na Ho Paega challenge’ head-on and trying out new things, while moving out of his comfort zone. Nishant recently brushed up his skills for riding a jet-ski to make one of scenes shot in Goa look convincing on screen.

Nishant is known for being adventurous and always trying something new every now and then. The makers of the show also made sure to test Nishant’s adventurous skill when they decided to give his character Akshat Jindal a ride on the jet ski. Nishant learned to drive jet-ski for the show and took the opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of being in the water.

Nishant Singh Malkani said, “As a child, I have grown up watching Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and many others ride a jet ski and I always wanted to ride one since then. I finally got the opportunity to do the same. It was extremely adventurous, but at the same time, it was very tough as the sea was extremely unpredictable and I had to be very careful. But it was fun and I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the sequence.”

It will surely be interesting to watch Nishant showing off his jet ski skills.