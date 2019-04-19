News

Nishant Singh Malkani welcomes this new member in his life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Nishant Singh Malkani is presently entertaining the audience with his performance as Akshat in Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega. His character is loved by the audience, and the show is doing pretty well on the TRP charts. He rose to fame with his performance in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

The actor is on cloud nine, as he has fulfilled one of his dreams. He recently purchased a new car. It seems like a big achievement for the actor. Well, we all know that there is no better feeling than turning your dream into reality.

The actor shared a picture of his car and captioned it saying, ‘You have to dream before your dreams can come true. One down, on to the next one now.’

Tags > Nishant Singh Malkani, Akshat in Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega, purchased a new car, presently entertaining, TellyChakkar,

