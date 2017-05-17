Nisha's truth to get REVEALED in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa

Time for some action in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Productions).

Soon, viewers will witness high end drama and big revelation in the coming episodes.

In upcoming plot, Aditya (Suddep Sahir) and Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) in order to prove Nisha (Ridhi Dogra) guilty, will send Jhanvi’s voice sample to match with the recorded one that the cops had when the lady called to complain about Babasa. Nisha would freak out as she would be almost on the verge of being exposed hence she will hire goons to kill Jhanvi so that her voice sample doesn't reach the cops.

However, Aditya somehow will come to know that Jhanvi's life is in danger as Nisha is planning something dangerous. He would rush to save her but in the bargain he will end up getting hurt while trying to save Jhanvi. Adi's condition would get critical, leaving everyone panic. The entire family will learn about Adi being critical and fighting for his life.

On the other hand, Jhanvi would feel guilty that Adi got hurt while trying to save her while Nisha would also get worried.

After some tensed moments, Adi will regain his consciousness, and would expose Nisha in front of his family. Finally, Nisha’s truth will be out in the open.

What will be Nisha's next move?

We buzzed the leads but they remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!