Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Nishigandha Wad to play the titular role in Colors’ Savitri Devi...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 07:14 PM

Colors is all set to open its evening band with Rashmi Sharma Productions’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital.

The medical drama that promises to be a complete entertainer, has managed to attain a casting coup by signing in popular faces like Mohan Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar, Varun Kapoor, Neha Bamb. Also Marathi stalwart Swarda Thigale, and Bollywood actor Vikram Sakhalkar will be making their debut on Hindi fiction TV.

And here comes another update.

Tellychakkar.com has exclusive information that Sasural Simar Ka actress Nishigandha Wad has also been roped in to play a pivotal role.

The actress will play the titular role of Savitri Devi, who will be the central character in the daily, the founder of the college and hospital.

Earlier, Nausheen Ali Sardar was in talks to play the same role but Nishigandha just got lucky.

Foraying back to the production house after Simar, the actress joyfully shared with us, “The teams at Colors and Rashmi Sharm are like my family and I am really looking forward to my association. The show is a complete entertainer and has a lot of interesting characters and I couldn’t have been happier to bag it post my successful stint with Sasural...”

Good luck Nishigandha!!

 

 

Tags > Nishigandha Wad, Savitri Devi College and Hospital, Mohan Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar, Varun Kapoor, Neha Bamb, Colors tv, Sasural Simar Ka, Vikram Sakhalkar,

