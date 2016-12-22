Hot Downloads

News

Nishikant Dixit bags his next show

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2016 12:27 PM

Actor Nishikant Dixit, last seen in shows Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Vishkanya has bagged yet another prime role in an upcoming show. 

He has joined the illustrious cast of Paperback Films Pvt. Ltd’s maiden venture (Ravindra Gautam and Pradeep Kumar) ‘Meri Durga’ for Star Plus. 

Nishikant’s role will be modelled on Boman Irani’s from the movie 3 Idiots. He will play the maths teacher at the school where little Durga (Ananya Agarwal) will come to study.

As we know, Meri Durga will trace the journey of a girl who will aspire to become a runner. 

As per sources, “Nishikant’s look will be similar to the one given to actor Boman Irani in the flick 3 Idiots. He will be a person who would not encourage girls to have a future in sports. He will have a mindset that all girls after getting basic education would get busy in a family life.”

When contacted, Nishikant confirmed the news but refused to talk further. 

As we know, Meri Durga has Anany Agarwal, Vicky Ahuja, Rakhi Vijan, Amardeep Jha, Rajesh Shringarpure in prime roles. 

Meri Durga is slated to launch in the New Year.

