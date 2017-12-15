Nitanshi Goel can't wait to perform an 'aerial dance' on Colors’ Shani!

The extremely sweet and charming actress, Nitanshi Goel, who is seen as Shani’s sister - Bhadra in Karmaphal Daata Shani (Swastik Productions) is thoroughly enjoying her stint in the show.

Apart from the mythological drama, she enjoys being a part of, Nitanshi is more excited to reach the sets of the show because of the soft stunt scenes she gets to perform.

She put up an Instagram post which had her shooting for a fight scene with the help of a harness. In her caption, she mentioned about her daily excitement to shoot for the show. She also gave a hint of an aerial performance which the fans of Nitanshi and Karmaphal Daata Shani can look forward to!

Take a look at her post below –

Way to go Nitanshi!

