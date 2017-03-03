Hot Downloads

News

Niti is fun loving person: Sarika Dhillon

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2017 12:06 PM

Actress Sarika Dhillon says her "Ghulaam" co-star Niti Taylor is a very fun loving person.

"Niti is a very fun loving person. I call her 'Ladoo' out of affection. I am glad that through 'Ghulaam' I could meet such an amazing person like her," Sarika said in a statement.

Niti, who is seen playing a pivotal role in the Life OK show, says she shares a special equation with Sarika.

"I share a good equation with everyone on set, but Sarika is more special. We hang out together after our pack-up or whenever we have a day off just by going for drives or watching a movie together," Niti added.

(Source: IANS)

