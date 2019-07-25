News

Niti Taylor, Abhishek Verma and Awez Darbar in Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the Television world.

We recently reported about Priyank Sharma, Erica Fernendes and Meet brothers to be seen on Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Now, the latest update is that actress Niti Taylor and Abhishek Verma will soon be seen on the show.

Niti and Abhishek was a part of a successful music video titled Cappuccino conceptualized by Onboard films.

 Ashish Sharma of  Onboard, films will also be seen on the sets of the show along with ace choreographer and TikTok star Awez Darbar.

A source close to the project revealed that the episode will be full of fun and entertainment. All the celebrities present had a ball of a time shooting for the episode.

