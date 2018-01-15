Home > Tv > Tv News
Niti Taylor elated on hitting 1M on Instagram

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2018 01:51 PM

Social media is on a boom! While we are quite addictive to social media, the tinsel town celebrities are no behind.

The television celebrities do enjoy a huge fan following, not just in real life but also on their social media profiles, where they love to share more about their life with their followers.

Cute and bubbly actress Niti Taylor, who rose to fame with MTV’s youth oriented show Kaisi Yeh Yaarian is jumping with joy. Wondering what the reason could be?

The lovely lady has entered the millionaires club on Instagram.

We tried reaching out to Niti but she remained unavailable for comments.

Niti took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for all the love and continuous support. Have a look at her post –

Congratulations Miss Taylor!

Tags > Niti Taylor, MTV, Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Instagram, social media,

